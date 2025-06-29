Actress Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary’s separation was marred with several controversies and mudslinging from both parties. The former couple were granted a divorce in the year 2012, wherein Shweta had made a shocking revelation on how Raja sacrificed their daughter Palak Tiwari to gain possession of their Malad property. Cut to Chaudhary’s 2025 explosive interview, now he has clapped back at his ex-wife recalling how she used to earn more than him but it was him who had planned their daughter’s future.

When Shweta Tiwari Alleged Raja Chaudhary Of Choosing Property Over Their Daughter

Back in the year 2012, after being granted a divorce from Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari expressed her happiness and satisfaction regarding the same but had also made a sharp allegation on her ex-husband. According to an old report in Hindustan Times, Shweta’s lawyers had proposed a joint ownership of the property to the former couple along with their daughter Palak Tiwari’s custody. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress revealed that Raja only chose to solely own their Malad property.

Shweta Tiwari was quoted as saying, “I was shocked when Raja said, ‘I will sacrifice my daughter for property. Give me the flat and I will give you a divorce.” Hence, Raja Chaudhary got the ownership of the one-bedroom flat in Malad worth 93 lakhs, which was formerly jointly owned by the ex-couple.

Raja Chaudhary Recalls Shweta Tiwari Earning Much More Than Him

Now in his present 2025 explosive interview with Hindi Rush, Raja Chaudhary recalls ex-wife Shweta Tiwari earning much more than him since her TV career had taken off by then. He also alleged that the Indian Police Force actress was illiterate and it was him who had envisioned a plan for their daughter Palak Tiwari’s future. Raja said, “She was illiterate. She was earning more, I was earning less. A man earns his whole life — the day a woman earns, she feels it was her money. Aadmi toh kabhi nahi kehta yeh mera paisa hai. Aurat ka paisa aurat ka paisa hogaya, ajeeb natak hai.”

His latest statements against his former wife have once again managed to grab several eyeballs. He also hinted that Shweta Tiwari’s inner circle back then played a pivotal role in ending their marriage. He also alleged that his daughter Palak Tiwari does not have any time for him and that they aren’t in touch anymore.

