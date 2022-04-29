Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are one of the coolest mother-daughter duos. Every time they post a photo together, netizens refrain from calling Shweta a mother to two kids, but Palak’s elder sister. Remember the time when Palak had posted a video of her dancing with Shweta on Bijlee Bijlee and everyone had called Palak her mother’s carbon copy. The video went viral and took the Internet by storm for all the obvious reasons.

Palak is Shweta’s first child from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary. After parting ways with Raja, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a son, Reyansh.

Since morning, Palak Tiwari is in the news for her latest interview. The budding star not only spoke about her mother’s two failed marriages but also about her linkup rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan and her father Raja Chaudhary. During her latest conversation, when Palak was asked about her equation with her father, Raja, she said, they are starting from scratch.

Speaking to ETimes, Palak Tiwari said, “After going through sobriety, he is finding himself again and is in a really good place. It’s been a fresh start for us. Also, people expect us to go back to being the perfect father-daughter duo, but that’s not how it works. We have spent a fair amount of time apart from each other because he was dealing with his issues and I was growing up. Now that we are getting to know each other, it’s from scratch.”

When asked about her mother and actress Shweta Tiwari going through two failed marriages, she said she feels cynical. She told the portal, “I have always seen my mother be a good wife. I have also seen my naani. So, I know that love exists, and my idea of love and marriage has not been tainted. But I have also realised that one should not rush into marriage. If you feel something is wrong with the person, it’s better to leave him at that moment.”

“Women struggle with that the most and I have seen that with not just my mother, but women from around the world. We keep justifying things for our partners because we want to see the good in people. It’s a great quality, but it will come back to bite. That’s not love or at least that’s not the kind of love I want – not now, not ever,” Palak added.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Palak Tiwari is marking her presence in a couple of music videos.

