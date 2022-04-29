Television actor Nakuul Mehta, who is known for roles in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, is currently promoting his soon to release web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. During one such interaction, the actor spoke at length about reality shows, why he hasn’t participated in them, their sob stories and more.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Nakuul‘s Never Kiss Your Best Friend co-star Jaaved Jaaferi recently said that he believes that sob stories on reality shows these days appear to be very fake. Agreeing with him, the TV star – who has hosted India’s Got Talent in 2015, said that he feels pushing for sob stories is ruthless. Read on for more.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Nakuul Mehta spoke about reality shows and why he does not like to watch reality shows anymore. Saying he finds the process of bringing out sob stories from contestants very ruthless, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor said, “Personally I am not a fan of the reality shows at all and hence I have never participated in one. It could make me rich very fast but I choose not to.”

Continuing further, Nakuul Mehta added, “Hosting is different because I would get to be myself. But I have also chosen not to align myself with any of these, because I feel if I have to do fiction (in reality shows) then I am doing that already, I don’t understand part real, part fiction. And to sort of derive emotions out of people, of their helplessness, of their sob stories, and to push that.”

The Ishqbaaaz actor concluded by saying, “Personally I feel it’s a bit ruthless. That’s the business, but I am not a fan of it. So I am not a viewer of any of these reality shows. Not anymore, I mean I have seen some Indian Idols back in the day and enjoyed it, but nothing now.”

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 stars Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nikki Walia and Sarah-Jane Dias. While the first season of the show premiered in January 2020, the second one releases today, April 29.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Poonam Pandey Promises To Go Topless If She Gets Votes In Lock Upp: “Shayad Bra Bhi Nahi Rahegi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube