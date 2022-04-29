Expect the unexpected from Poonam Pandey. The actress is well known for her adult content on her social media handles. There was also a time when she promised to strip if India won the World Cup. And this time, she’s promising to go topless if she gets votes in abundance on Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, Lock Upp.

Ever since Lock Upp witnessed its grand premiere, a lot of secrets have been spilled. Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about facing traumatic childhood abuse. Host Kangana Ranaut also revealed that she went through sexual harassment at the age of 6. In a recent revelation, it was Payal Rohatgi who confessed that she’s infertile.

Taking it all to a whole different level, Poonam Pandey has promised to go n*de on National Television if she gets the highest amount of votes. For the unversed, the finale race is at its peak and Shivam Sharma was the first one to become the first finalist. Soon after, Munawar Faruqui joined the clan and the show is now witnessing competition between the rest.

Fearing that she could get evicted from the Lock Upp this weekend, Poonam Pandey turned to the camera and said, “Agar aap merko bhar bhar ke votes dete hain, is baar t-shirt utarungi, shayad bra bhi nahi rahegi (If you people vote for me excessively, I will remove my t-shirt and this time, maybe I won’t even wear a bra)”

Well, that is a pretty big statement to make on National TV. Let’s see if Poonam will fulfill it if she gets saved.

Meanwhile, it was recently that Poonam Pandey was bathing in the open. Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and other inmates were even seen gossiping about the same.

