The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is doing well at the box office, but it seems the makers want a wider range of people to enjoy it. The film has been made available on digital platforms, but there is a twist.

About the film

The 2025 movie is a fantasy adventure film and a live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie of the same name. The animated version and this latest flick are loosely based on the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell. It has been directed by Dean DeBlois and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Marc Platt Productions. Universal Pictures distributed it in the United States. It features Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Peter Serafinowicz in key roles. For the record, Butler reprises his role as Stoic the Vast from the animated movies.

How to Train Your Dragon follows the story of the friendship between Hiccup and the Night Fury dragon. The story takes place during a time when an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons on the island of Berk. Hiccup and Toothless become key to both species forging a new future together. It received strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes—77% from the critics and 97% from the audience.

Box office performance of the film

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the live-action remake had the best debut in the franchise and collected $84.6 million on its opening weekend. It has completed one month at the cinemas and has amassed $239.9 million at the North American box office. Internationally, it collected $321.7 million, bringing the worldwide total to $561.6 million. After its fifth weekend, it emerged as the second highest-grossing film in the overall franchise.

How to watch How to Train Your Dragon online?

The live-action remake has been released on digital platforms amid a successful cinema run. It is available to rent and purchase on multiple digital platforms, including Fandango, Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. It also comes with exclusive bonus content. The official X handle [formerly Twitter] of How to Train Your Dragon has shared the news, revealing that people can buy or rent it online. It is available online from today, July 15.

TOMORROW, you can bring dragons home with exclusive bonus content! #HowToTrainYourDragon is yours to own or rent at home: https://t.co/IuLZjF6aFK pic.twitter.com/XObi11d7BC — #HowToTrainYourDragon (@HTTYDragon) July 14, 2025

