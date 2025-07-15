If you thought you’d seen every version of a city-flattening creature stomping its way through terrified crowds, you have to think again. While Godzilla may be the undisputed king of kaiju, Netflix’s 2022 hit Troll, directed by Roar Uthaug, delivered a fresh twist by hauling Norway’s mythical giants out of folklore and into modern chaos. It’s the kind of film that Godzilla fans will instantly vibe with, thanks to its towering threat, intense destruction, and surprisingly emotional core. With a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film blended Nordic legend with blockbuster thrills, earning its place in the kaiju hall of fame. Now, with Troll 2 officially arriving December 1, 2025, there’s never been a better time to catch up on the original.

Why Troll Deserves A Spot On Your Watchlist

Netflix’s Troll isn’t the standard monster flick, and that’s exactly why it clicked. Set against the stunning (and soon-to-be-smashed) Norwegian landscape, the story kicks off when an ancient, slumbering mountain creature wakes up deep inside Dovre. From there, it’s a straight shot to Oslo, chaos in tow.

Movie name : Troll (2022) pic.twitter.com/pwfPCUvbgV — Rahul X (@gite_ai) May 10, 2025

Director Roar Uthaug, best known for Tomb Raider (2018), swaps out fantasy tropes for grounded terror. The troll is a displaced relic of a forgotten past. Front and center is paleontologist Nora Tidemann (played by Ine Marie Wilmann), brought in to decode the creature’s origins. But when folklore becomes fact, the line between myth and reality blurs fast. It’s undoubtedly a straight-up monster movie blueprint, but with a folklore spin that makes it feel fresh.

Let’s not forget: trolls aren’t new to cinema. Sweden’s Border (2018) explored troll identity from a surreal, human angle. And André Øvredal’s Troll Hunter (2011) gave us shaky-cam chaos and several species of the creatures. But Troll is laser-focused on a single, towering threat.

The visual effects are top-tier, the stakes are real, and the pacing keeps things tight. It’s no surprise Netflix greenlit a sequel. Troll 2 drops December 1, 2025, and if the first film’s success is any sign, the next one’s only going bigger. With global audiences warming up to monster movies from beyond Hollywood and Tokyo, Troll proves there’s plenty of mythic ground left to explore. It is Norway’s answer to Godzilla, minus the atomic breath, plus a whole lot of stone. So before the sequel arrives, it’s time to hit play on the original.

Troll (2022) is available to stream on Netflix in both India and the US!

Some legends should not be awakened. Troll 2 premieres December 1. pic.twitter.com/RIKyPjJt7b — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2025

