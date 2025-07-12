Science fiction is a genre that has long fascinated both filmmakers and cinephiles around the world. With thought-provoking stories and stunning visuals, sci-fi films and series offer a unique on-screen experience. But one standout show from 2024, with a mind-bending premise, high production values, and strong performances, may have flown under your radar. We are talking about the 2024 series Dark Matter, starring Joel Edgerton in the lead role. Read on to find out what it’s about, why it deserves your attention, and where you can watch it online.

Dark Matter: Plot & Cast

Created by Blake Crouch and based on his 2016 novel of the same name, Dark Matter follows the story of Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physics professor living a simple and happy life with his family in Chicago. But his world suddenly turns upside down when he finds himself in an alternate reality where he is a world-renowned physicist.

With the help of his groundbreaking invention, Jason desperately tries to go back to his own reality to reunite with his family. The series also features Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and Oakes Fegley in key supporting roles.

Dark Matter: Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The gripping sci-fi series holds an 81% critics’ score and an 81% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Dark Matter’s intriguing ideas are spread a tad thin over its season-long runtime, but fans of foreboding sci-fi will find its residue addictively sticky.” Moreover, Dark Matter has a solid user rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb. Even if you only have a passing interest in science fiction, this smart and thoroughly enjoyable series is well worth your time.

Where To Watch Dark Matter?

The series is available to stream on the Apple TV+ OTT platform. It consists of nine gripping episodes, each with a runtime of around 45 to 55 minutes. Dark Matter has already been renewed for a second season.

Dark Matter Trailer

