Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited television Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is just around the corner and fans are excited to see what’s in store for the participants this time of the season. Recently word has come around claiming that Rubina Dilaik and Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha will also be a part of the show. Let’s see how much are they bagging from the show. Read on to know the whole scoop!

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the famous reality tv shows wherein contestants have to complete one dangerous task after another so they can survive and win the title.

Coming back to our topic, According to BollywoodLife, longtime famous tv actresses Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are noted to make their appearance in the much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by our beloved Rohit Shetty. Considering the fact that both of these actresses are A-listers, we can possibly say that they will be bringing a huge amount of fans for watching the show. With this being the condition, the two actresses can possibly earn huge profits from the show.

Given their status in the public, Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha can easily shell out approximately Rs 10-15 lakh per episode. It is noted that Sriti has previously charged 70K for every episode of Kumkum Bhagya. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik was paid Rs five lakh per week for her contribution to Bigg Boss.

Woah! Those are some really huge numbers.

Talking about the show, after Arjun Bijlani bagged season 11’s trophy, we are much excited to know what the upcoming season holds for us, apart from Dilaik and Jha, it’s claimed that Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes are also joining the show!

Are you excited to see Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Let us know your views on the same below in the comments!

