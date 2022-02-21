Television’s one the most-loved actress Pooja Banerjee has become a household name. Pooja, who’s currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, is currently enjoying the best phase of a woman’s life – pregnancy. Pooja portrays the character of Rhea Mehra in TV’s long-running show. The actress is married to swimmer Sandeep Sejwal and they are all set to welcome their first kid in March.

Advertisement

It was a working pregnancy for Pooja, who was continuously shooting for her TV show, until now. Pooja Banerjee has stepped in the last month of her pregnancy and her due date is in March. As the actress is inching closer to welcome her little bundle of joy, she has bid goodbye to Kumkum Bhagya.

Advertisement

Today, i.e., on Feb 21, Pooja Banerjee wrapped up Kumkum Bhagya’s shoot. On the last day of her shoot, the KB team surprised her with cute farewell party pictures of which she shared with her fans. Taking to her Instagram, the actress treated her fans with some pics from the farewell and it will make you emotional.

Early this year, Pooja Banerjee had revealed that she will quit the show and back then she had not informed the makers about her decision. She told Hindustan Times, “I haven’t told the makers of my show that I am quitting as of now. If the cases are too many and if there is a scare then I might have to take a break and it will be a forced break long before I planned. But health comes first, I can’t help it. If it comes to that then you have to do it.”

“There are so many different kinds of feelings. The plan mode is on and we are literally organizing right from the house, cupboards, clothes , taking care of finances and work. There is so much of organizing work that we are doing continuously,” she had added.

Must Read: Mukesh Khanna Claims Shaktimaan ‘Is The Biggest Superhero In The World’; Marvel & DC Fans, Thoughts?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube