In its two month run, Shark Tank India make the headlines for a number of reasons, including the sharks’ equations with each other, the way they interacted with the contestants more. One of the entrepreneurs to make the news was earlier this month was Ashneer Grover when he slammed a pitcher – Niti Singhal, who had come to ask for investment in her fashion label on the show.

While many thought that was the end of it, the BharatPe co-founder found himself in a pickle when he was later called out for when pictures of Ashneer’s wife Madhuri wearing a dress from Niti’s label emerged online. The entrepreneur has not addressed the incident and below is what he had to say.

Speaking to Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah on YouTube on Sunday, Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover reacted to the episode. He said, “So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepreneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show.”

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover continued, “A behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly, my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me.”

Shark Tank India followed the American version of the show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons who in turn offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays for over two months. The finale episode saw Delhi-based fashion designer Niti Singhal pitch her brand Twee In One, which makes reversible fashion wear. While the other sharks on the show were impressed with the designs and clothes, Ashneer Grover criticised it in rather harsh words.

