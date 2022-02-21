Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra has been on the news for the past few months. A few years ago, she made headlines after a report suggested that she’ll participate in Bigg Boss 14 but nothing happened. Now, the artist has grabbed the netizens’ attention for her fashion choice as they compare her style with viral sensation Urfi Javed.

Chopra, who actually resides in the US, is a model as well as an aspiring singer and songwriter. She is the daughter of film producer Meenakshi Sagar. She has a huge fan following on TikTok and Instagram, which she keeps on updating her feed every day.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed came into the limelight after her stint in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. After coming out of the house, she constantly made headlines for her unconventional clothing style, many even compared her with Rakhi Sawant. On the other hand, Sakshi Chopra has grabbed everyone’s attention, as netizens are now calling her Urfi’s sister.

Recently, Sakshi Chopra was spotted in the city, wearing a tiger print bikini-style top and light blue high-waist lace-up pants. She completed her look with a golden armlet on her left forearm and a classy silk headscarf along with a double-layered neckpiece and a bunch of stine-studded and gold bangles on both hands.

Her pictures were shared by a popular paparazzi page, Viral Bhayani, where she was mercilessly trolled for her outfit.

Reacting to her style, a social media user wrote, “Yeh or Urfi mast competition dete ek dusre ko,” another wrote, “ye urfi ki dusri bhen hai mele mai kho gayi thi,” a third user wrote, “Ye Sakshi Chopra b viral ki fav h Urfi ki trh he..bht mehnat ho rahi h famous hone k liye,” a fiurth user commented, “Urfi ki bhen,” while fifth user wrote, “Urfi javed jaldi hi is kapde me nazar aane wali h.”

