Cezanne Khan rose to fame with his character Anurag Basu in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. He was last seen on the small screen back in 2009. The actor may be missing from showbiz but his personal life has been in the news for a while now. We now hear the wedding bells and below are all the details you need.

The actor has been dating Afsheen for almost 3 years now. Khan proposed to her for marriage back in 2020 after she cooked biryani for him. Plans to tie the knot have been ongoing for a long time now, but pandemic turned the spoilsport.

Cezanne Khan, 44, has now confirmed his marriage to TOI. He said, “We have been together for three years now and are happy. Had it not been for the pandemic, we would have been married by now. We plan to tie the knot later this year. Anyway, I feel there is no perfect age to get married.”

Cezanne Khan also revealed that he took time to find his ideal partner. “I did not want to be in a rush to get married. I was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. I was also looking for someone with good values and who would respect our relationship. And then I met Afsheen,” he added.

Well, congratulations to the beautiful couple!

On the professional front, Cezanne Khan made his comeback in TV opposite Rubina Dilaik in Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki. He played the role of Harman Singh in the daily soap.

Khan has also previously worked in several Pakistani shows including Piya Ke Ghar Jaana Hai and Silsilay Chahat Ke.

