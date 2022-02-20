Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Yesterday, we asked you to vote for The Best Actor In A Comic Role from films, and today, the saga continues as we’ll be taking a look at gems from the OTT world. The year 2021 is not just memorable for thrilling web content but also for performances which gave us chill pill. From Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man 2) to Sunil Grover (Sunflower), take a look at the actors who made you laugh in 2021.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor In A Comic Role (web series) of 2021:



Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man 2)

Sharib Hashmi is still one of the most underrated Indian actors. He didn’t get that much of the limelight in Bollywood, but thanks to OTT rise, we got to see more of Hashmi. Taking one step up, the actor made his character of JK more interesting in the sequel. His comic timing is flawless and his screen presence and chemistry with Manoj Bajpayee is enough to make you smile.

Jameel Khan (Gullak 2)

Jameel Khan is another actor who has found his deserving spotlight in the web world. He has been part of some interesting projects like Baby, Gangs Of Wasseypur, and other Bollywood films. He played the adorable Indian father in the series who is full of life. His humour is natural, and that’s what makes his character shine.

Abhilash Thapliyal (Aspirants)

Aspirants created a rage last year with its fresh and engaging content. With realistic storytelling, the series stood out for its good humour. And if we talk about the humour part, Abhilash Thapliyal aka SK was one of the strong pillars. His calm and composed character, made us laugh without trying too hard.

Sunil Grover (Sunflower)

Sunil Grover needs no introduction when it comes to cracking us down. He as Sonu Singh, makes us fall with his innocence and comic timing. He tries breaking his mould of The Kapil Sharma Show and shines by successfully doing it.

