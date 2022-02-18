Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Ever since the pandemic hit the world the viewership on OTT platforms has increased. The audience, primarily the youth, are moving to the OTT space from TV. The year 2021 saw several web series like The Family Man, Dhindora and others released on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

While the web series received a lot of love on the streaming platforms, they did strike a right chord with intriguing trailers. The makers made sure that the trailers teased all the eager fans and keep the excitement alive. So Let’s take a look at trailers (web series) that impressed us the most!

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Trailers (Web Series) of 2021 category:

The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer’s trailer was released early last year and created quite a stir among the fans. Soon after the trailer was dropped, it amassed 5 million views in five hours and went on to become the top trend. Needless to say, The Family Man season 2 trailer is exactly what the makers had promised – mounted on a bigger canvas and a whole lot of fun.

Advertisement

Special Ops 1.5

Neeraj Pandey’s series starring Kay Kay Menon and Aftab Shivdasani was one of the much-awaited web series of last year and it is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer of Special Ops 1.5 was nothing less intriguing than the predecessor. The season saw the origin story of Menon’s Himmat Singh and how he came up in the intelligence agency R&AW.

The Empire

Disney-Hotstar’s series, which is set in the early days of the Mughal empire, made a huge noise when it was announced. When the trailer was dropped, the viewers were in for a treat. The trailer showcased the characters that seem to have borrowed their costumes, swords and elephants from Bhansali productions. Shot across India and Uzbekistan, The Empire is billed as ‘the biggest show ever created in India’.

Dhindora

Bhuvan Bam, who is well known for the YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, dropped the trailer on his YouTube channel in October last year. Soon after the trailer was launched, it went viral. It became the #1 trending video on the website. Bhuvan enjoys a massive fan following on his channel (over 20 million subscribers). The series was released on October 14th and was well received.

Polls Which is the best trailer (web series) of 2021? The Family Man 2

Special Ops 1.5

The Empire

Dhindora View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Lock Upp Exclusive: Karan Mehra’s Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal & Payal Rohatgi To Be A Part Of Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube