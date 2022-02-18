Advertisement
While the web series received a lot of love on the streaming platforms, they did strike a right chord with intriguing trailers. The makers made sure that the trailers teased all the eager fans and keep the excitement alive. So Let’s take a look at trailers (web series) that impressed us the most!
Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Trailers (Web Series) of 2021 category:
The Family Man 2
Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer’s trailer was released early last year and created quite a stir among the fans. Soon after the trailer was dropped, it amassed 5 million views in five hours and went on to become the top trend. Needless to say, The Family Man season 2 trailer is exactly what the makers had promised – mounted on a bigger canvas and a whole lot of fun.
Special Ops 1.5
Neeraj Pandey’s series starring Kay Kay Menon and Aftab Shivdasani was one of the much-awaited web series of last year and it is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer of Special Ops 1.5 was nothing less intriguing than the predecessor. The season saw the origin story of Menon’s Himmat Singh and how he came up in the intelligence agency R&AW.
The Empire
Disney-Hotstar’s series, which is set in the early days of the Mughal empire, made a huge noise when it was announced. When the trailer was dropped, the viewers were in for a treat. The trailer showcased the characters that seem to have borrowed their costumes, swords and elephants from Bhansali productions. Shot across India and Uzbekistan, The Empire is billed as ‘the biggest show ever created in India’.
Dhindora
Bhuvan Bam, who is well known for the YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, dropped the trailer on his YouTube channel in October last year. Soon after the trailer was launched, it went viral. It became the #1 trending video on the website. Bhuvan enjoys a massive fan following on his channel (over 20 million subscribers). The series was released on October 14th and was well received.
