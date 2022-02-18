Without a doubt, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the best sitcoms produced on Indian TV. The sitcom was launched in 2007 and it is still one of the favourites among the TV audience. Running for nearly 14 years, the show even entered the Guinness Book of World Records for its maximum number of episodes.

TMKOC gave us amazing actors like Dilip Joshi, Sunayna Fozdar, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha and many more. While the show is making history in the Indian television space, many have been wondering whether it will transcend to web series on the OTT platform in future.

It’s writer Abbas Hirapurwala answered the question during the jury press meet of the Screen Writers Association Award. As reported by News 18, Hirapurwala said, “I do not think that the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be served in the form of a web series. The reason being that we will not be able to show such a big serial in web series format.”

He also said, “The audiences of web series and serials are different. Both are good at their space. So, I do not think that TMKOC will ever come in the form of a web series.”

While fans of TMKOC will be disheartened to hear it but the question thrown at him during the event hold significance. The viewers, primarily the youth are shifting from TV serials and shows to web series on different OTT platforms. Hence web series are getting good viewership since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the unversed, the Screen Writers Association Award is the only prestigious award that honours the screenwriters and lyricists for their hard work.

