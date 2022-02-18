Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar has been making a lot of noise lately. The actress recently opened up on being typecast in the South Industry. Now, she’s reacting to trolls in the most kickass way. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Sunayana stepped into the shoes of Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year. The previous actor, Anjali Mehta, walked out of the show after differences with the makers. Fozdar initially faced a lot of trolls for her casting but is now finally being accepted by viewers.

Reacting to social media trolls, Sunayana Fozdar told ETimes TV, “Humein taaliyan bhi public me milti hai, gaaliyan bhi public me’, She further added sayin that, ‘You should ignore trolls and don’t get into a mess.’ When I joined the show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), there was so much trolling. Jitni curiosity thi, log utna gussa bhi ho rahe the.”

Sunayana Fozdar continued, “There was a lot of hatred. The way I dealt with it was by ignoring. People who were angry with me, my only reply to them was my ‘folded hands’. That’s how I won over a lot of people.”

Well, it takes someone really mature to be not affected by the hatred on social media these days. Sunayana is surely an inspiration!

Meanwhile, Sunayana Fozdar also showed her interest in being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. While the stunt-based show really intrigues her, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also added that she’s not the Bigg Boss kind. Hence, she’ll not be able to survive in the Salman Khan hosted show.

