Celebrities are all busy with Valentine’s Day celebrations. From Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, love is clearly in the air. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar is now opening up how she spent the day of romance!

As most know, Sunayana is married to Kunal Bhambwani. It was just last month that the actress wished her husband his birthday with a lovey dovey post. Fans would be shocked to know that the actress was actually a tomboy in her college life!

Yes, you heard that right. Sunayana Fozdar revealed to TOI, “I was a big nerd back then and now as well. Talking about Valentine’s day, I did not date till I was in college. I would tell my parents everything before doing anything. I was quite a tomboy. For me, it was more about ‘I have to score the right marks’. It’s an irony, I didn’t even dress up to college. I would chill with boys. Kabhi mauka nahi mila to celebrate V-day as such.”

On how she spent Valentine’s Day this year, Sunayana Fozdar revealed all about her day out with her parents! The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared, “Today is another excuse to celebrate. Just like Christmas and New Year’s, during my college days, we would have Rose day, Hug day and all. For me, it is just like any other day. Today I had an off. I took my parents to the Gurudwara. Every month, I try according to my capacity to give something to the less fortunate. So today I went to the Gurudwara and gave something to them. It was a good start. I don’t believe in Valentine’s Day in a commercial way as such. We would do those things as kids. It’s more about meeting your friends and celebrating the day. It could be love with friends or parents. It’s doesn’t have to be like a couple.”

