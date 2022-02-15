It’s been a long time, WWE fans have heard “break the walls down” on the titantron. Chris Jericho is now an all elite, but then, you never know. Recently, he left fans wondering with his tweet reply to Kevin Owens, teasing about his return in a big way.

Advertisement

Jericho isn’t like Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose), who is in bad blood with Vince McMahon or any WWE authoritative figure for that matter. He’s that one guy who can jump the ship and be on cordial terms with both the promotions. With his recent Twitter activity, he has got all pro-wrestling fans excited, and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Kevin Owens had changed his profile picture remembering his and Chris Jericho’s segment ‘Festival of Friendship’ as it completed 5 years. The segment is one of the most entertaining in WWE’s modern history and had taken place on RAW’s 13th February 2017’s episode. What’s made the post most exciting was Jericho’s reply.

Replying on the picture, Chris Jericho had written, “I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again.”

Check out the reply below:

I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again. https://t.co/dYy26a5OkZ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 14, 2022

One can see, Jericho has clearly teased his return to WWE. But the question is when it’s going to happen? There have been reports that Jericho’s contract with AEW expired in January 2022. However, it was in this month, he appeared on TV. So, many believe that the veteran might have extended his contract by a year. Let’s see what’s down the road!

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho had his last match in WWE on 25th July 2017. He had even appeared for Royal Rumble in 2018. In January 2019, Jericho made his debut in AEW.

Must Read: WWE: Chris Masters Reveals John Cena Had A Big Problem Working With Him, “We Never Got A Good Rhythm”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube