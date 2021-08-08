AEW has shaken the entire pro-wrestling industry ever since its inception. And why not, it’s the new favourite place for all pro-wrestlers. It’s been said of giving creative freedom to all the talents. No wonder why stars like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega have been proud of associating themselves with the promotion.

In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about the most asked question related to AEW- How much does the promotion pays to its star wrestlers? Well, we’re here to answer you!

For the unversed, Chris Jericho became Elite in 2019. Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega have been associated with AEW since its formation. Apart from performing on-air, the duo is also amongst the Executive Vice Presidents. The trio together has played a major part in taking the company one step up.

Within a couple of years, AEW has become a tough competition for WWE. And yes, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega do get good money for their efforts. As per the report in Sportskeeda, each one of them gets a pay of $3 million per year.

Cody once revealed that initially, Chris was the highest-paid wrestler in AEW.

“I would say that initially with Chris Jericho and the amount of money that he has been paid by AEW, and having the largest contract on the roster – but, in the very beginning, there were three people that said, ‘I want to be the quarterback.’ Kenny Omega was one, I was one, and Chris Jericho was one. That sounds like it’s a recipe for disaster perhaps in other worlds, but in the wrestling world, it’s a recipe for success,” Cody said while speaking to WWF Old School.

