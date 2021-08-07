Advertisement

Actor Samuel L. Jackson plays the role of hitman Darius Kincaid in “Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard” released in India on Friday.

One of the most beloved and popular actors across genres, Jackson, shared his chemistry with Reynolds who essays the role of bodyguard Michael Bryce in the film.



Samuel L. Jackson told IANS: “We understand what comedy is, what humour is. And we both know what we want to see ourselves doing on screen. Ryan and I have the right person to play against, someone that has the right sensibility and timing, the comedic understanding of what we’re trying to do.