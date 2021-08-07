Advertisement

There is a lot waiting on the other side of the tunnel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just the stand-alone flicks, but a lot of phase 4 is also dedicated to episodic shows, and they are surprisingly working more than expected. So now, if the studio decides to make more of them, it should not surprise people when James Gunn confirms that he has an idea for a Ravagers spin-off and that he has already pitched it.

Exciting enough? We have more. For the longest time since Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 hit shores, the end credits introduced Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord with Michael Rosenbaum’s Martinex, Ving Rhames’ Charlie-27, Miley Cyrus’ Mainframe and Michelle Yeoh’s Aleta Ogord. Fans have been wanting to decode their future and seem like James Gunn now has an idea. Read on to know everything you should about the same, and what Gunn has to say.

If you are unaware, the Marvel studio has already confirmed that there are two Guardians Of The Galaxy already happening. With Holiday Special coming next year and the animated series I Am Groot in development, we have a lot of GOTG content waiting for us on the other side. Now, if We Got This Covered is to be believed, James Gunn is opening up about the Ravagers show that he has been planning for the longest.

“I always thought The Ravagers would be a great show Whether that was with Sly Stallone’s Ravagers or even more in-depth with just the pirates and what they were doing. I told Kevin Feige that when he first visited the set when we were on the Ravagers ship for Guardians 1. I said, ‘We should make a Ravagers show’. He said, ‘If this movie’s a hit you can do whatever you want’. Still, no Ravagers show, so I don’t know what happened,” said James Gunn.

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

