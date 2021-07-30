Advertisement

In a dramatic turn of events, Marvel Studios has found itself the part of headlines once again. Recently, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Co. alleging that her contract was breached when Black Widow was released on Disney +. The film was released after several delays due to Covid-19. When the film was released in theatres and on the OTT platform, the news of Johansson suing the company over the decision came.

However, Jojo Rabbit’s star is not the only one who is angry over Disney’s decision. There is another person who shares the same feelings and has been for quite some time. It is the president of the studio, Kevin Feige. Amongst the actress’ lawsuit, the news of Feige being furious over the decision broke.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also unhappy about the hybrid release of the Black Widow. The newsletter by their editor read, “[Feige is] a company man, and not prone to corporate showdowns or shouting matches. But I’m told he’s angry and embarrassed,” Belloni’s newsletter reads in part”.

“He lobbied Disney against the day-and-date plan for Black Widow, preferring the big screen exclusivity and not wanting to upset his talent. And then when the sh-t hit the fan, the movie started tanking, and Johansson’s team threatened litigation, he wanted Disney to make this right with her. (Disney declined to comment on Feige)”, the newsletter read.

This is not the first time that Kevin Feige has reportedly expressed his feelings over Disney’s decision to release Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow. Screenrant reported earlier this year that Feige has been reportedly fighting against Black Widow receiving a hybrid release. It was also reported by Variety that the announcement about the film release was also delayed because of Feige.

