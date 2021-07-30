Advertisement

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is churning out content at super speed and we aren’t complaining at all. After Loki season 1 concluded on a very happening note as the world rejoiced the show, the studio is back with another. Disney has announced the release date for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld starrer Hawkeye, and fans have already begun the celebrations.

For the unversed, the show that stars Jeremy Renner as the titular character and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop has been in the making for the longest. The studio had neatly wrapped everything about the show under a curtain and didn’t let anything come out. Turns out the time is finally here and Disney Plus has finally announced the release date with the first look. Below is all you need to know about the same. Also, catch the first look here.

Taking to its official Twitter handle to announce Hawkeye release date, Disney Plus wrote, “#Hawkeye never misses Bow and arrow so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look at Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on #DisneyPlus.”

The first look from Hawkeye shows the two actors in some intense moments. While Jeremy is standing with his bag, Kate Bishop aka Hailee has a bow and arrow in her hands. Seinfeld is the main attraction of the show, and fans are eager to see what her character turns out to be. Catch the first look below.

Meanwhile, as per Comicbook, while talking about Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld said, “As far as the comics go, yes. Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it.”

Hawkeye fame added, “So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

Hawkeye premieres on Disney Plus and on Disney Plus Hotstar in India on November 24, 2021.

