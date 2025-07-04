When Salman Khan announced his film Tiger 3 – Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahi, Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahi, I did not believe that the film would create an individual record for the actor! But it did, and it has been 2 years, but the record remains still. Sikandar arrived and it was a joke on the actor’s career. But now, it seems like Bhaijaan is all set to redeem himself with the Battle Of Galwan!

Battle Of Galwan’s New Poster

The first-look poster of the superstar has been launched, and no one contemplated this despite the actor hinting about the same in a social media post earlier. The Sultan superstar looks fierce and ready to fight it out at the war front on screen and box office charts off screen!

Salman Khan Box Office – Ready To Beat His Best?

Interestingly, the first look poster of the film assures one thing – it would be destroyed at the box office by Bhai after so long! The poster looks real, is hardly edited, and is raising the bar that was witnessing a downfall since the last few films done by Salman Khan. If all goes well, then the film might beat Salman Khan‘s biggest record!

Can Galwan Valley Bring The Biggest Opening For Bhai?

It would be interesting to see if the biggest opening by Bhaijaan gets challenged by his upcoming film, Battle Of Galwan! Till date, the biggest opening by Salman is with his Spy Universe character Tiger’s threequel. Tiger 3 registered an opening of 44.50 crore at the box office – biggest for the actor!

Salman Khan’s Box Office Redemption!

Battle Of Galwan might bring Salman Khan’s box office redemption – just like Sky Force did for Akshay Kumar and Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan! If Salman Khan is also uniform lucky then he might write the next box office chapter in his glorious journey! Looking forward to his redemption story!

About the Battle Of Galwan

The film is based on The Indo-Sino War of 2020, where Bhaijaan plays an army officer, Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. This was the most brutal battle fought where not even a single bullet was fired!

Check out the first look poster of the film here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Day 1: Beating Kajol’s Maa With The Morning Occupancy – Here’s A Good News & A Bad News!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News