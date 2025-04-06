Salman Khan was amongst the first Bollywood stars to flourish at the Indian box office. He has set new benchmarks with as many as 17 films that are 100 crore+ grossers. But do you know he’s far away from a post-COVID milestone that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and six other actors have already achieved? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Bhaijaan went all out during the post-COVID era and featured in many cameos, including Godfather, Ved, Pathaan, Singham Again, and Baby John. However, he’s had limited releases in the leading role and, unfortunately, zero success. Sikandar was expected to break the dry spell, but the ‘hit’ verdict is far from reach.

Salman Khan at the post-COVID box office

Salman Khan has had only three releases in the post-pandemic era. Check out their box office collections below:

Antim: 37.55 crores

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 110 crores

Tiger 3: 286 crores

Sikandar: 115 crores (7 days)

Total: 548.55 crores

Salman Khan vs Vicky Kaushal

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal has had 5 releases in the post-pandemic era. He’s made a total box office collection of 857.26 crores. Around 71% of those earnings come from Chhaava alone. Albeit, the 36-year-old actor has garnered almost 56% higher than Bhaijaan.

1000 crore milestone!

Shah Rukh Khan was the first actor to have raked in 1000 crores at the post-COVID box office. Thanks to his smashing 2023 comeback with a hat trick of success – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Amitabh Bachchan are other Indian actors who have achieved this massive feat.

Salman Khan still needs 451.45 crores more in his kitty to mint 1000 crores. Sikandar will likely end its run under 200 crores, which means it will not bridge a considerable gap. Hopefully, his next biggie will create magic at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan Scores Lowest Saturday In Last 7 Years But There’s Good News!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News