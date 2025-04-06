Salman Khan arrived on Eid, but unfortunately, not with the Eid feast we anticipated. Sikandar is dwindling at the Indian box office owing to negative word-of-mouth. Even on its first Saturday, there was barely any sign of growth. Check out the box office collections on day 7.

Danger ahead?

After the mid-week blues, all eyes were on the relief on the weekend. Unfortunately, Salman Khan starrer failed to witness any growth during its first Saturday. Since it was released on a Sunday, the risk was huge, and clearly, this is yet another occasion after Tiger 3 when the strategy backfired.

On day 7, Sikandar added 5.24 crores to its box office collections. Sadly, Salman Khan has registered the lowest first Saturday in the last 7 years. Even Tiger 3, which was released on a Sunday, had added 18.75 crores on its first Saturday. However, AR Murugadoss‘ directorial remained almost 72% lower. We sense the danger ahead because it will fall further during the regular working days in the second week.

Take a look at the first Saturday collections of Salman Khan’s last 5 films below:

Tiger 3 (2023): 18.75 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 25.75 crores Dabangg 3 (2019): 24.75 crores Bharat (2019): 26.70 crores Race 3 (2018): 38.14 crores

Sikandar beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Amid all the chaos, there’s a piece of good news! Sikandar has earned a total of 115 crores in its first week. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which garnered 110 crores in its lifetime.

But there’s a long way to go. The action thriller is mounted on a massive budget of 200 crores. It has recovered only 57.5% of its cost so far. In order to achieve the safe zone, it is yet to add 85 crores more to its kitty.

