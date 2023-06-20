Salman Khan's Bouncers Allegedly 'Manhandled' Dabangg 3's Hema Sharma, The Actress Claims, "I Was Thrown Out Like A Dog"

Actress and social media influencer Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi, who has worked in Salman Khan’s home production ‘Dabangg 3’, now claims that she was manhandled by the superstar’s security officers in 2019 when she approached to meet him and get a picture clicked.

Recollecting the incident, the actress said, “I really wanted to work in ‘Dabangg 3’ and I did everything in my capacity to work in that film because I wanted to meet Salman Khan sir. So I was very happy and thankful to God for the opportunity.”

But the scene in which Hema appeared was shot without Salman. She said, “I was very disappointed. After the shoot, I just wanted to meet Salman sir.”

Hema Sharma added that she spoke with a lot of people to get a chance to meet Salman.

“I contacted many people to help me connect with Salman sir. I spoke with at least 50 people to get a chance to meet Salman Khan and click a picture with him.

“I then got in touch with Pandit Janardhan, who has featured in ‘Bigg Boss’, and expressed my wish to him about meeting Salman sir.

“He assured me that it’ll happen, and we went to meet Salman sir. I can’t tell you how badly I was treated and humiliated. I was thrown out like a dog just because I wanted to click one picture with him.”

The actress claimed that Pandit Janardhan was also treated badly by Salman’s security officers who even threatened him, saying they would ban his entry.

She said, “I was humiliated in front of a unit of 100 people which included several people whom I knew personally. I couldn’t sleep for 10 days after that. All I wanted was to meet Salman sir and to click a picture with him.

“He was not present at the spot where the incident unfolded but he was there in the vicinity. He could have intervened and handled the situation, but he was nowhere to be seen.”

This is not the first time when Salman’s security officers have come under the scanner for acting like rowdies and showing no regard to people around the superstar.

Recently, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal too was pushed aside by the ‘Wanted’ star’s security. Later, the two hugged each other and put to rest all speculations.

