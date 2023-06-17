Salman Khan and his antics are always fun to listen to and even funnier to watch. His relationship with Katrina Kaif has always been a constant discussion. Were they dating? Were they friends? Were they more than friends? The two never commented on the same, but they were rumoured to be dating each other.

Till one day, a leaked picture of Kat in a bikini, holidaying with Ranbir Kapoor, made its way to the internet and all hell broke loose. None knew about this shift of paradigm, and everyone was shocked to know about this change.

Later, even Salman Khan was grilled about the same in an interview and the actor seemed in a tight spot to comment on the same as he tried to evade the topic saying, “unka zyaati maamla hai (its her personal matter).” However, the actor was further probed and he finally opened up on the infamous picture. Scroll down to read what he said.

In an episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan is asked about Katrina Kaif as the anchor says, “Katrina Kaif ke baare mein aapko bata dun. Unhone kaha tha jo kuch bhi industry mein hoon, Salman ki badaulat hoon.” (Let me tell you about Katrina Kaif, she said “Wherever I stand in the industry today, all can be credited to Salman”). Salman Khan agrees and says, “Wo kabhi Jhooth nahi bolti.”

The anchor then brushes some harsh words and asks, “But then why did she say Thank You, when she became successful?” making Bhaijaan a bit awkward who says, “Jee haan shukraguzaar hain, aaj bhi thank you hi kehti hain. Aur aage bhi thank you hi kahengi. (Yes she is grateful and still says Thank You and will maintain the same in future.)

Then the interview turned a bit more awkward as the anchor says, “Aapko thank you aur beach par tasveerein kisi aur ke saath? (Thankful towards you and pictures on the beach with someone else?) Salman was stumped with thi unannounced probing, he tries to cover his awkwardness with an even awkward giggle and said, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki woh tasveerein na kuch woh publicity stunt tha aur woh morphed tasveerein hain. Kyunki mujhe nahin lagta ki woh…Ranbir toh honge hi par mujhe woh Katrina nahin lagti. Face hoga, kisi aur ki body hogi..morphed tasveerein. (I think the pictures are a publicity stunt ‘coz I don’t think so…It might be Ranbir but I don’t think it’s Katrina. May be her face but someone else’s body, morphed pictures.)

The Tiger actor further said, “Par sochiye sir, koi chutti pe gaya hai personal holidays par aur kisi ne woh tasveer kheech ke daal diya hai. How disgusting! Yeh hamaari maa, beheno ke saath bhi ho sakta hai. How would you guys react when something like this happens with your wives or to your sisters. It’s a disgusting thing. (But imagine sir, someone is on a holiday, in their private space and someone clicked you unknowingly and leaked it. How disgusting. This could happen with our mothers, and sisters).”

You can watch the video shared by India TV Youtube channel here.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif was rumoured to be dating Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor was officially dating Deepika Padukone when a picture of their private holiday leaked. Later it was a humiliating break-up for DP, who on a show even suggested that the Barfi actor should endorse c*ndom brands! Ranbir and Katrina dated for a few years and then called it quits.

To read more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

