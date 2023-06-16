Om Raut’s film Adipurush is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Prabhas starrer is finally released in theatres amidst massive fanfare. However, the film faced a massive backlash from the audience, and some of his fans also resorted to violence.

Fans of the Telugu star reportedly lost control on Friday when the actor’s most recent movie, Adipurush, had its showing postponed due to a technical problem. A video of the moviegoers trashing the theatre and tearing down the posters has now gone viral. According to the authorities, action will be taken against individuals responsible for vandalism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Om Raut’s movie Adipurush debuted in theatres today, June 16. The film’s prominent performers in the ambitious Ramayana adaptation are Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The film’s show at the Jyoti Theatre in Hyderabad’s RC Puram was reportedly delayed due to a technical problem.

As per the Deccan Chronicle report, the Adipurush show was delayed by up to 40 minutes. As staff members attempted to calm the rowdy audience members, they rampaged throughout the venue.

In a viral video posted by TV9, theatregoers can be seen screaming and breaking windows. They can also be seen pulling down banners and posters and attempting to climb the door frames. The movie was promoted on various social media sites, often accompanied by misleading statements. The vandalism was allegedly sparked by the alleged screening delay, according to Hyderabad Police.

Watch the video below:

According to reports, the Hyderabad police eventually arrived and apprehended the 5 culprits. The miscreants reportedly were slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 as well. The Cyberabad Commissionerate’s RC Puram police have opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from the theatre management.

This is not the only instance of violence today. A young boy was attacked earlier in the day by Prabhas’ fans outside Hyderabad’s Prasad’s IMAX theatre after he critically assessed the movie and the actor’s performance. Both incidents have received harsh online criticism.

Adipurush opened on 6500 screens in India, making it one of the most widely distributed Indian films ever. The epic opus is expected to break numerous movie office records despite the mixed reviews.

Must Read: Adipurush Mocks Ramayana & Hurts Hindu Sentiments Says A Plea Filed By Hindu Sena In Delhi High Court, Netizens React To Twisted Misrepresentation “Lord Ram As Jesus & Jehadi Raavan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News