Jackie Chan is one of the most renowned action stars with a massive fan following all across the globe. While the actor has been a prominent name in the showbiz industry for over a decade, he is yet to be seen in a Bollywood movie. However, there was a possibility when Shah Rukh Khan approached him for a role in his promising project, Ra.One. Read on to find out what actually happened and why he did not take the role.

Ra.One has emerged as one of the most underrated movies in terms of VFX and CGI in recent times, as many Bollywood projects fail to impress in terms of visual effects. While the SRK starrer movies has been one of the biggest bombs in Bollywood, read on ahead to find out which role he was offered.

In the movie, Jackie Chan was offered to play the role of a pivotal role of Chinese computer programmer, Akaashi. The role later went to Tom Wu as the Hollywood megastar was too expensive to hire. According to a report by Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that he tried to approach Chan for the role, but could not as he was too expensive back then.

As Shah Rukh Khan failed to get Jackie Chan for the movie, he also revealed that his kids love him. The Ra.One actor also revealed that when Chan held his son for the first time, he wanted him to look like the Hollywood star Jackie Chan. However, it would have been interesting to watch him teaming up with SRK for the Bollywood movie.

However, this was not the only Hollywood collaboration that the movie had. The movie did have Hollywood pop star Akon for its songs. Even till date, the songs have been a big-time party hit.

