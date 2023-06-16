Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who is currently busy with his upcoming film Tiger 3, where he will once again be seen opposite Katrina Kaif and will have a smashing cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. A video has been going viral on social media where Salman could be seen shooting on the rooftops of some houses and is apparently said to be a leaked footage from his upcoming film’s set.

Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh‘s Pathaan as Tiger since it marked the official beginning of the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, and SRK will return the favour by appearing in his movie. There will also be a film involving the two, and the news about it all has made the fans go completely crazy.

The old video has been recently shared on Instagram on Instant Bollywood’s handle, where Salman Khan could be seen taking a stroll on the rooftops from one building to another using wooden planks with a few fans cheering around him, and he is in completely black outfit. Although they captioned the clip, “Salman Khan roars back as Tiger in the thrilling sequel, Tiger 3!” the fans pointed out that it might be an old behind the scene clip from Salman’s film Kick.

Other than pointing out that this might be a clip from the time when Salman Khan filmed his Kick, the netizens had some pretty amusing comments, as one wrote, “Mia Khalifa Ko Lene Gaye Kya Bhai Ji ?”

Another said, “Aab yeh Tiger nahi bhigi Billi hai”

Followed by a third user saying, “Kia baat hai Bhai !! itna khatrnak stunt karnay se pehle, Jackie Chan bhe 100 baar sochay”

A fourth user commented, “Ab sirf road pr hi nh terrace pr bhi bachna pdega re baba”

While a curious George asked, “Kiska dish antina thik krne jaa raha h bhai jaan”

Another said, “Kick movie shooting ki hai Tiger 3 Wrap bhi ho gyi hai”

And one said, “Enough of Tiger please take rest”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, as per sources, is expected to release in the latter half of this year. And for more updates on Bollywood news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

