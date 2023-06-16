Finally, the much-anticipated and most-awaited film Adipurush has been released. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the mythological drama is touted to be one of the biggest spectacles helmed by Om Raut. The film has been making the right kind of buzz owing to its stature, big cast and spectacular trailer. Since morning, mixed to positive reviews have been pouring it.

Prabhas fans can’t seem to contain excitement after reading all the positive things, but they also can’t seem to handle negativity around the film. Yes, that’s true! Negative reviews about Prabhas starrer don’t seem to go down well with his fans, and here’s what happened in Hyderabad when a cine-goer reviewed the film.

Since morning, a video has been doing the rounds of social media, and it sees a group of Prabhas fans hurling abuses and beating up a guy for giving negative about Adipurush during a public review in Hyderabad. Yes, you heard that right! It all happened when the guy in question reviewed Adipurush. While he’s first seen hailing Prabhas in Baahubali, he later compares its VFX to PlayStation. A hoard of fans who were standing on the side listening to him quickly called him out. The fight that began with an argument soon got violent when those Prabhas fans began to thrash him publicly.

The video has gone viral on social media and has been receiving backlash from netizens. The incident took place outside Prasad IMAX Theatre in Hyderabad. Check out the video below:

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Just now seen video of reviewer. He praised Prabhas for bahubhali but criticised him for adipurush. Never ever speak truth in front of mad fans. It applies to cricket,politics,movie etc. Mad fans can’t take criticism.” While another said, “Too much population. too much unemployment. Too much free time. Inko kaam pe lagao koi, itni bkchdi krneki time nahi milegi inhe.”

A third netizen said, “What’s new ? Indians don’t know the difference between reality and fiction. Imagine doing all this for person who doesn’t even know you exist. Arrest these idiots.”

