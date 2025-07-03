Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has turned out to be a pleasant surprise at the worldwide box office. After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, expectations were minimal from his latest comedy-drama. But it has exceeded all projections by comfortably entering the 200 crore club. Yesterday, on day 13, it surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar to become Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film globally and crossed five other Bollywood biggies. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

The comedy-drama displayed impressive growth over its second weekend. On the second Monday, there was an expected drop, but on Tuesday, it remained rock-steady, all thanks to discounted ticket rates. Yesterday, on the second Wednesday, there was a noticeable drop, but the overall collection is good. In India, it has earned 132.53 crore net so far. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 156.38 crore gross.

Overseas, the estimated collection stands at 56 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, Sitaare Zameen Par’s 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at 212.38 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 132.53 crores

India gross – 156.38 crores

Overseas gross – 56 crores

Worldwide gross – 212.38 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par becomes Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2025!

With 212.38 crores, Sitaare Zameen Par has now surpassed Sikandar (211.34 crores) to become Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. The next target is Raid 2 (242.56 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 globally:

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 302.5 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 212.38 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores

Crosses Gangubai Kathiawadi and 4 other films

Also, other than Sikandar, the Aamir Khan starrer surpassed five Bollywood films on its 13th day. The list includes Gangubai Kathiawadi (208.17 crores), Chhichhore (208.42 crores), Kaabil (209.5 crores), Don 2 (210.8 crores), and Hichki (210.81 crores).

More about the film

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D’Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, and others. It was produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film was theatrically released on 20 June 2025.

