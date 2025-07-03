Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro In Dino is enjoying a good pre-release buzz. The sequel factor has left fans in high anticipation. Unfortunately, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s multi-starrer is witnessing a slow pace in advance bookings. Scroll below for the latest box office update at the national chains.

Metro In Dino Advance Booking Day 1

As per the latest update at 8 AM, Metro In Dino has grossed 12.53 lakhs (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for the opening day. The musical romantic drama has sold only 4K tickets across the national chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

It has been a slow start, which means cine-goers are waiting for the early reviews to book their tickets. Metro In Dino will majorly depend on spot bookings on its opening day and thereafter.

Metro In Dino will face strong competition!

It’s going to be a challenging journey in India. Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher co-starrer will have to face the Sitaare Zameen Par storm, which is currently a force to reckon with. Besides that, the screen count has also been divided between Kajol’s Maa and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5.

If Anurag Basu’s directorial passes the audience test, only sky is the limit. If not, it may soon make its way out of theatres.

Surging BookMyShow Interests

Two days ahead of the big release, Sitaare Zameen Par had registered around 83.2K interests on BookMyShow. As per the live data, 73.8K users have showcased their curiosity for Metro In Dino on the online ticket booking platform. The interest is certainly there but is yet to be converted into footfalls.

More about Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, the musical romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Life In A Metro (2007). The ensemble cast features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Metro In Dino will release in theatres on July 4, 2025.

