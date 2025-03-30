Sikandar Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Rahsmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi

Director: A. R. Murugadoss

What’s Good: Background score, the core message of the film, some of the action sequences.

What’s Bad: The film falls flat enormously in the second half owing to loopholes in the plot and a shoddy screenplay, Salman Khan’s screen presence is fiery but his performance appears to be monotone, performances of the supporting star cast are not strong, and illogical sub-plots, the final showdown is not engaging enough.

Loo Break: Can opt for one in the songs or in the second half, it might not result in a great loss.

Watch or Not?: Salman Khan fans can give this one a try but it might be a missed opportunity even for them.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 135 minutes

Salman Khan’s Sikandar had its heart in the right place with a sensitive message. However, that gets heavily marred by a shoddy screenplay, loopholes in the plot and half-hearted performances. Bhai’s swag remains on top but that is not enough to push ahead a shabby execution. The movie goes onto go pretty much downhill from the second half.

The plot revolves around the King of Rajkot, Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) who is loved by his people and has garnered immense wealth and power, a testimony to his legacy. He ends up locking horns with a corrupted and powerful politician Pradhan (Sathyaraj) after bashing up his son Arjun (Prateik Babbar). On the other hand, while he is happily married to Saisri (Rashmika Mandanna), he often fails to give her enough time which fills a void in their marriage.

Soon a tragedy turns Sanjay’s life upside down and has to redeem himself as a husband. On his quest, he comes face to face with his fiercest foe and has to face several obstacles in the path of his life’s mission. Will he emerge successful in preserving the last of his beloved wife’s memory?

Sikandar Movie Review: Script Analysis

Sikandar starts off strong with an engaging first half. The flaws are there, but the emotions run high which compensate for them. However, it’s the second half that falters completely. Salman Khan’s Sanjay Rajkot suddenly becomes a messiah who can do everything. There are several loopholes during the showdown between Sanjay and Pradhan.

Be it Sanjay easily infiltrating the lives of the people who possess his wife’s organs or Pradhan’s over-the-top measures to hunt down Salman’s character, you do not connect with a single sub-plot especially when it comes to the rivalry. They tried to showcase some messages of humanity, women empowerment and not to take our loved ones for granted but somehow we don’t connect with the same. At the same time, the climax has to be one of the most predictable and laborious parts of the film.

It only relies on the action sequences and the background score for substance and does not create any strong impact. Sikandar attempts to tell an honest story of a man who turns savior for many after a personal loss. But this required more depth, emotions, and a stronger screenplay which we see not happening at all.

Sikandar Movie Review: Star Performance

Salman Khan’s aura will always be unparalleled for his fans but there was that spark missing from his performance. He tried to do justice to the emotional sequences but otherwise, there was a tint of monotone in his dialogue delivery and action sequences. There was nothing new that Bhai offered in his one which was a huge disappointment.

Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry with Salman Khan was a major miss and we do not feel the void of her character in Sikandar at all. However, it were capable actors like Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Kishore and Sanjay Kapoor who were total wasted. Neither were their performances nor their character development had a major stronghold in the plot. Anjini Dhawan struggled in her performance and has a lot more room to grow. However, the child actor who played Kamraan managed to impress with his confident performance.

Sikandar Movie Review: Direction, Music

A.R. Murugadoss tried to serve us an entertaining story with a love story, action, humanitarian angle, and an emotional message. But the execution heavily faltered with none of the sub-plots striking a chord. The action sequences manage to stand out in some of the scenes. The background score, however, is engaging and peppy in some sequences.

Sikandar Movie Review: The Last Word

Salman Khan’s movies are indeed a festival or an emotion for his fans. But this aspect cannot be used to take the expectations of the fans for granted with a half-baked product. This one misses the mark completely.

Sikandar Trailer

Sikandar was released today on 30th March, 2025.

