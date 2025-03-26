In an old interview with Times of india, Rashmika Mandanna mentioned how her parents faced challenges in finding a home and managing rent. Read on to learn more about the same.

From Modest Roots to Stardom: Rashmika’s Journey

She recalled how they found it difficult to afford basic necessities, including finding a place to live and paying rent on time. She said, “I have been on the other side. There was a time when we would move homes every two months. I have been conscious of these struggles ever since I was a child.”

The Sikandar actress shared that even after her parents could not afford many things, they gave her anything that she asked of them. As she grew and began to see the reality of their existence, however, she found it hard to ask for even very humble things, like toys.

She further stated, “I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it hard to search for a place for us to live and pay the rent. In my heart, I am still that girl who could not even buy a toy. My childhood memories don’t let me take my success lightly because I know this will not last forever.”

The Actress Remains Grounded Despite Her Stardom

Success may have knocked at her door with films like Pushpa: The Rise, Geetha Govindam, and Animal, but Rashmika continues to stay humble. The actress has always been instinctively vocal about her appreciation for people who believed in and helped her functionality. She stated that she never considers it as success and values parentally rooted norms till date.

Her humility and dedication are one of the key reasons she remains adored by millions. Fans have always admired Rashmika’s down-to-earth personality, which shines through in her interviews and social media interactions.

