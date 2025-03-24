Actress Pooja Hegde recently opened up about the dark side of showbiz, highlighting paid trolling, discrimination, and industry politics. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress spoke candidly about the woes of actors behind the glitz of the industry.

She revealed that a lot of money is invested in planning negative publicity campaigns to discredit actors. The actress went on to share that even members of her own crew had received offers to get involved in these activities, indicating the immorality in the industry.

With the growth in social media usage, trolling has become a potent tool for controlling perceptions, and most actors have fallen prey to such abuse. “We found out that lakhs were being spent on this. They even offered us the same rate to troll others,” Pooja recalled. However, the actress also mentioned how she saw the paid trolling as part of her success. “If they want to pull you down, it means you’re ahead of them,” the Deva actress added

Pooja Hegde On Gender Discrimination In The Film Industry

In addition to addressing online trolling, Pooja also highlighted the discrimination that female actors frequently face in the entertainment industry. She pointed out instances where actresses are excluded from promotional materials despite playing crucial roles in films.

Additionally, she emphasized the disparity in on-set accommodations, where male actors are given preferential treatment over their female counterparts. Pooja Hegde’s confessions shed light on the ingrained nepotism and trade politics that usually determine an actor’s professional development.

“It happens everywhere—sometimes openly, sometimes subtly. Male actors get their vanity vans close to the set, while we, dressed in heavy lehengas, have to walk long distances,” the Retro star noted.

A Call For Change

Pooja Hegde’s frank observations have put the industry’s moral issues into perspective. Her revelations suggest the necessity of equality and respect for everyone who works in the entertainment sector. With the industry’s transformation comes a greater need for transparency, accountability, and a more inclusive work culture.

Pooja’s position is a call to the industry to challenge the existing norms and institute a culture of ethics. The more voices calling for change, the sooner the revolution will occur, leading to a more fair and equitable entertainment industry.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Nithiin’s Robinhood OTT & Satellite Partners Confirmed: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Awaited Action-Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News