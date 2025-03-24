Pooja Hegde has unveiled a brand new track, Kanimaa, from the highly-awaited upcoming movie, Retro, adding another song to her list of viral tracks. Her usual unmatched energy and effortless dance moves were quick to grab the audience’s attention, with fans hailing the song as “vibe material.”

The Deva star has crafted a remarkable career in South and Bollywood, throughout which she has delivered chartbuster songs like Butta Bomma, Arabic Kuthu, Ramuloo Ramulaa, and others. These tracks have not only topped music charts for infectious tunes and groovy music, but Pooja’s fluid-like dance moves have added depth to their mass reach too.

Pooja Hegde is now known for bringing her unfiltered self onto the dance floor and dancing her heart out, delivering unforgettable hooksteps, and proving herself as the ultimate hookstep queen! With Kanimaa, the actress is set to maintain her graph of delivering chartbusters, following the stupendous success of her previous tracks.

Pooja Hedge is set to take her fans on an entertainment adventure with Retro, in which she stars alongside Suriya. Kanimaa is just a glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming movie directed by K Subbaraj.

The actress will be seen adding flair and momentum to the story of Retro alongside Suriya. The movie will be arriving in theatres on May 1, 2025. Apart from Retro, Pooja Hegde is also set to star in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress has kickstarted filming for the same in Rishikesh and is excited to bring to life a novel narrative.

