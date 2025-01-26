Actor Suriya is well known for experimenting with different genres, and most of the time, they have worked in his favour. But after the most disastrous film of his career, Kanguva, Suriya is all set to bounce back with Karthik Subbaraj’s period action drama film Retro.

Retro is a Santhosh Narayanan musical, and Netflix has purchased the digital rights. This announcement was made on the occasion of Pongal, marking ‘Maatu Pongal.’

Netflix announced Retro’s post-theatrical OTT rights, and the film is a part of the 2025 lineup of Tamil films. “A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro!” read the post from Netflix.

The film will have Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi audio options. Retro will likely be on Netflix on or around the 30-day mark.

Reportedly, the digital streaming rights of Suriya’s Retro movie have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 80 crore in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages, marking it as the biggest OTT deal in Suriya’s career.

The story of Retro revolves around a reformed gangster, Suriya, who strives to leave his violent past behind and lead a peaceful life with his wife, Pooja Hegde. Despite his efforts, remnants of his past resurface, threatening to unravel his hard-earned tranquility.

Pooja Hegde’s portrayal of a demure character and Suriya’s classic style have garnered much love from the audiences. The teaser has sparked many different reactions online, creating buzz around the film.

The film has an ensemble cast in pivotal roles, including Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Joju George, Jayaram, Sujith Shankar, and Nandita Das. Shriya Saran also performs a unique number. Shreyaas Krishna handles the film’s cinematography.

The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in collaboration with Stone Bench Creations and edited by Shafique Mohamed Ali. It is set to be released worldwide on May 1st, 2025.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 New Release Date Out! Here’s When You Can Watch Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer In Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News