Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay took to his social media on January 26, 2025, to release the teaser poster of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. Earlier referred to as Thalapathy 69, this film has been a highly-anticipated release since the actor announced his retirement from the cinema to pursue a career in politics.

In the teaser poster of Jana Nayagan, we find Vijay standing on a small dias with his back to a large crowd. He is holding a phone and posing to take a selfie with the crowd. He is dressed in a deep blue denim shirt, ashy black denim pants, sunglasses, a watch, and a bracelet on either hand.

The crowd behind him is dressed in white, and looks like they are cheering. A small silhouette of the actor is also visible next to the film title. Find the teaser poster for actor Vijay’s 69th film Jana Nayagan [previously Thalapathy 69] here:

Earlier, a teaser poster for Thalapathy 69 was released, confirming the cast and crew in making the film. The poster featured a hand holding a flaming torch, with the words “The torch bearer of democracy. Arriving soon….” October 2025 was touted to be the release time frame for the film, but the makers have not yet revealed a final date. It is interesting to note that Vijay’s last film before his foray into politics focuses on a social cause.

If the rumors are to be believed, Vijay will play a police officer turned social messiah in Thalapathy 69. H. Vinoth, known for his films Valimai and Thunivu, will direct Vijay’s last film. Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narayan will play pivotal roles in the movie. Singer-composer Anirudh will provide music for the film.

