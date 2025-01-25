Pushpa 2 was a rollercoaster ride filled with solid action sequences, ample mass elevations, and a battle between Pushpraj and SP Shekhawat. We all enjoyed Allu Arjun’s swag and larger-than-life persona, and overall, the movie was a total paisa vasool affair. However, many thought the character of Fahadh Faasil wasn’t given a deserved character arc and was abruptly taken out of Pushpa’s world. But is he really out of the picture? Let’s analyze it!

It’s safe to assume that most of the audience who watched the Pushpa sequel in theatres had also watched the first installment. Without a doubt, the first installment was a brilliant piece of work by director Sukumar. While making a mass entertainer, he developed his characters really well. The character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh, was really cool, and the way it was written, there was a lot more to explore about him in the sequel.

Pushpa 2, fortunately, or unfortunately, presents Shekhawat a bit like a comical villain. He is an antagonist but with comical shades, just like Prakash Raj portrayed Jaykant Shikre in Singham. It worked for many, but for others, it was a waste of Fahadh Faasil and his character. On top of that, there’s a notion that Shekhawat was abruptly taken away from the picture.

In Pushpa 2, Shekhawat tries hard to dent Pushpa’s cartel but fails. There’s one situation in the film where he loses his mind after discovering that the smuggled red sandalwood that he seized from Pushpa was actually fake. He gets drunk in frustration and sets the fake red sandalwood on fire while standing in the middle of it.

The scene doesn’t necessarily hint at Shekhawat’s death, but many believe that his character has been killed in the film. However, this theory isn’t convincing enough, at least for me. At the end of Pushpa 2, a mysterious figure detonates a bomb at Kaveri’s wedding. For those who don’t know, Kaveri is Pushpa’s niece.

After a blast, it is assumed that Pushpa and his entire family are dead. But since Pushpa is the protagonist, I am not foolishly accepting him to be dead, as the franchise won’t move forward without him.

Apart from Pushpa being alive, I feel that even Shekhawat is alive and ready to take on Pushpa’s smuggling kingdom in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Yes, you read that right! In fact, the mysterious person shown at the end seems Shekhawat to me. If you look closely at it, you will notice that his hand looks burnt while he is holding the bomb remote. This explains that Shekhawat somehow escaped the fire he lit on fake sandalwood. Also, the entire body structure of the unknown person looks similar to Fahadh Faasil.

So, Sukumar is definitely going to treat us with more of SP Shekhawat in Pushpa 3: The Rampage and I am sure we’ll get to witness his deadly side, which many missed in Pushpa 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth’s Box Office Flop Crushes Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT With A 53% Higher TRP On TV!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News