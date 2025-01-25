Last year, Rajinikanth came with Vettaiyan. Despite being good in content, it failed miserably at the box office and emerged as a big flop. This was a huge setback for the superstar as his Jailer was a mega success in 2023, which also emerged as one of the biggest hits of Kollywood. After tasting a defeat in the theatrical run, there’s a pleasant surprise for Rajini as his flop film has registered an impressive rating on its television premiere.

Written and directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, the Kollywood action drama saw mixed to decent reception from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it had favorable word-of-mouth but the film failed to capitalize on it as it wasn’t a regular commercial entertainer from Rajini. Still, it grossed over 200 crore gross globally but since the budget was huge, the film ended up being a flop.

After theatrical failure, Vettaiyan got appreciation on OTT and its positive word-of-mouth spread like wildfire. Now, this positive reception on OTT translated to television world as the film registered an impressive TRP on TV. Reportedly, the Rajinikanth starrer recorded a TRP of 11.65 for its Tamil premiere on Sun TV. This is really good as it surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s by a much bigger margin.

For those who don’t know, The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, was also released last year. Despite mixed reviews and word-of-mouth, it grossed over 400 crore gross at the worldwide box office and ended up being Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2024. However, it failed to create any magic on TV with its Tamil premiere.

The GOAT registered a TRP 7.60 with its ZEE Tamil premiere. Compared to this, Vettaiyan recorded a 53.28% higher rating.

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh in key roles. It was released theatrically on October 10, 2024. It was bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Currently, it’s streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

