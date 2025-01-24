When Bhaskar’s Orange, starring Ram Charan, was released in 2010, it didn’t really click at the box office. But over the years, Ram Charan has often said it’s one of his favorites. Fast-forward nearly a decade and a half, and the movie has earned the status of a cult classic. Funny how time changes things, right?

Good news for all Orange fans. The film is making a comeback to the big screen. If you missed its original theatrical run, now’s your chance to experience it in all its glory, with its timeless soundtrack still loved by many. Mark your calendars; it’s hitting theaters on February 14, 2025—yep, Valentine’s Day.

Orange originally hit theaters on November 26, 2010. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who also handled the story and screenplay, the film features dialogues by Thota Prasad, Vara Prasad Varma, and Surendra Krishna. The cast includes Ram Charan, Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu, Shazahn Padamsee, Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj, and more. With music by Harris Jayaraj and editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh, the film still holds a special place for many. If you want to revisit it (or watch it for the first time), it’s currently streaming for free on YouTube.

