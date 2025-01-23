This Sankranti festive season, we witnessed not one or two but three big films arriving in theatres: Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Out of these three films, the Ram Charan starrer and Venkatesh’s entertainer comfortably entered the 100 crore club. Yesterday, there was an exciting contest between these two films, and in this short-term battle, Ram’s biggie took the lead. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Game Changer marked the debut collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. Though Shankar faced a major setback with Indian 2, expectations from this Tollywood biggie were high as Ram returned to the big screen with another magnum opus after RRR. Unfortunately, it underperformed at ticket windows and pulled off a dismal total.

Amid an underwhelming run at the Indian box office, Game Changer had something to cheer about. On its day 13, the biggie emerged as the fifth highest-grossing film among Tollywood Sankranti releases. Yesterday, it earned 74 lakh, which took its domestic collection to 134.34 crore net. With this, it surpassed the collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is enjoying a superb run at the Indian box office. As we reported yesterday, it emerged as the fifth-highest Sankranti grosser with Tuesday’s numbers, surpassing Guntur Kaaram’s 127 crores. Including Wednesday’s numbers, its total stands at 133.50 crore net. Now, with a revised collection, Game Changer has managed to topple it.

However, as Game Changer’s daily collections have fallen below the 1 crore mark, it won’t maintain the lead, and today itself, Sankranthiki Vasthunam will grab its position as the fifth highest-grossing film among Sankranti releases.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 5 Sankranti grossers:

HanuMan – 201.63 crores

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 201 crores

Sarileru Neekevvaru – 169.55 crores

Waltair Veerayya – 162 crores

Game Changer – 134.34 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

