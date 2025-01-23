Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, releases this Friday. The film’s concept makes it a perfect Republic Day release, and just like last year, Bollywood will be hoping to find some momentum in the first month of the year. In 2024, we saw Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter register a strong start of above 20 crores at the Indian box office on the eve of Republic Day. While Akki’s film won’t be able to pull off a similar start, it is heading for a decent day 1 collection.

The dynamics of the box office have drastically changed in the post-pandemic era. Nowadays, it’s the game of perception, and if the film manages to build the initial momentum, it will score well even with average content. The same thing has been missing in the case of Akshay Kumar. All his recent releases failed to build an initial strong buzz on the ground level, leading to poor pre-sales. Poor pre-sales further created a negative perception of his films.

Even Sky Force started with a low buzz in the advance booking. The positive thing is that the film has gathered momentum since yesterday and is heading for respectable pre-sales at the Indian box office for day 1. It isn’t a front-loaded affair, but Maddock Films’ goodwill will attract walk-ins. And if the content turns out to be good, over-the-counter ticket sales will see some encouraging movement throughout the day.

Compared to Akshay Kumar’s recent films, Sky Force has secured good showcasing across the country, with the show count almost touching the 10,000 mark by now. As the day progresses, the film will go well above 10,000 shows. Other than the impressive show count, another thing that works in favor is the lack of competition.

By now, Pushpa 2 has settled down, and all recent Hindi releases have emerged as failures. So, the Akshay Kumar starrer gets an open ground to perform at the Indian box office.

Considering all the factors mentioned above, Sky Force is heading for a day 1 collection of 7-9 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be a decent start, considering Akshay’s poor run lately. In fact, it can possibly beat the cumulative opening of Sarfira (2.50 crores), Mission Raniganj (2.80 crores), and Selfiee (2.55 crores), which equals 7.85 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

