Akshay Kumar is a brand himself who has been working in the film industry for several years. He is among the biggest and highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry. He has appeared in many iconic movies, and his Mohra achieved cult classic status over the years. In addition to that, the film’s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is equally famous, which was recreated by the actor in his movie Sooryavanshi. Remixes and recreations have become a trend in the industry, and the actor once opened up about the recreation of Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Scroll below for the deets.

Kumar’s 1994 movie, directed by Rajiv Rai, features an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Poonam Jhawer, Raza Murad, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. This was reportedly the first collaboration between the trio of Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s sizzling chemistry in the song made it iconic, and recreating the same magic was risky. It would not have been a success if other actors had performed in it besides Akki and Katrina Kaif. The song was reprised in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021. Akshay took to his Twitter [now X] once and shared his thoughts on recreating the song.

He said, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon earned immense fame for this song, which became an integral part of their careers. Fans also loved Akki and Katrina Kaif’s recreated version, as they, too, have amazing on-screen chemistry. However, the old song has a nostalgia factor that keeps it ahead of the recreated version.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is available to watch on Netflix. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar’s next Sky Force is set to be released in the theatres on January 24.

