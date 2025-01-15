Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan are two living legends of our country. They often meet for several reasons, one of which is filming advertisements. The renowned cricketer once shared an embarrassing tale that took place in front of Big B. He turned red with embarrassment during that moment. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sachin also appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 1 in 2001, which was hosted by Big B. He went on the show with Vinod Kambli. He is an inspiration for every cricket enthusiast, and people even idolize and worship him. It is similar to Bachchan Sr, who has fans of all age groups. Actors aspire to be like him and wish to work with him.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in 2017, Sachin Tendulkar shared an incident about how he was left embarrassed in front of Amitabh Bachchan. The world-famous player was apparently filming an advertisement with Big B, and the former’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, was present with him. When this incident took place, Arjun was a toddler, and he is now 25 years old and plays for Goa in domestic cricket.

Sachin told Mid Day, “Arjun was only a year-and-a-half old then. We were shooting a commercial and in between shots, Arjun was sitting on our laps. Arjun was having an orange and after finishing it, he coolly wiped his hands on Mr Bachchan’s kurta. I didn’t know where to look. I was so embarrassed.”

Amitabh Bachchan has always admired Sachin Tendulkar. In 2012, while sharing the stage with him during the Umang Festival, Amitabh said, “I am grateful for the light he is giving me by sharing the stage. Sachin is a great asset for our country, and no matter what I say about him, it will not be enough. Sachin has made our country proud across the globe.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2024’s Kalki 2898 AD.

