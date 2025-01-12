Saif Ali Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has worked with some of the top actresses in showbiz, from Karisma Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. He has sizzling chemistry with some of them. Saif has also done intimate scenes with his female co-stars and once shared one of his most awkward kissing scenes. Scroll below for the deets.

He experienced success with multi-starrer movies, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kachche Dhaage, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Saif also achieved success in romances like Hum Tum, Parineeta, and Salaam Namaste. He has also been praised in action movies like Race and intense dramas such as Omkara. He is known for appearing in a varied range of film genres and is appreciated in all of them.

A few years back, Saif Ali Khan opened up about an awkward kissing scene and revealed his co-star wanted him to say that he did want to kiss her. He has worked with tons of actresses; hence, can you guess the actress? They have worked together in multiple movies, but this was the first time they shared the screen.

It was Rani Mukerji, and it happened during the kissing shot in Hum Tum in the title track. According to a Hindustan Times report, Saif Ali Khan and Rani opened up about it in a video shared on the YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films. In the video, Rani asked, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” To which Saif responded, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot.”

Saif admitted he was surprised when Rani Mukerji was extra nice to him when they shot the kissing scene. He recalled, “You said, ‘Listen, you say that you don’t want to kiss me.’ So I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’ You said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we should do it.'”

After that Rani reluctantly agreed to do the kissing shot. Saif added, “It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema; it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable.”

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan came together after several years for Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was released in 2021.

