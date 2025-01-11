Game Changer, with its Hindi version, defied the expected numbers and brought 8.64 crore at the box office on the opening day. In fact, surprisingly, Ram Charan has delivered the biggest year-opener at the box office post-COVID!

Biggest Year Opener Before Game Changer

Earlier, it was Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do which was the biggest year-opener at the box office. The film, helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, was released in the year 2022 and it opened at the box office with 1.65 crore.

Now, Game Changer in 2024 has surpassed this number, delivering the biggest year-opener at the box office, earning 423% higher than Badhaai Do. With an opening of 8.64 crore with its Hindi version, Ram Charan has now delivered the biggest year-opener at the box office post-COVID.

Check out all the year openers post-COVID at the Hindi box office.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2021): 0.20 crore

Badhaai Do (2022): 1.65 crore

Varisu (2023): 0.81 crore

Captain Miller (2024): 0.60 crore

Game Changer (2025): 8.64 crore

However, apart from becoming the biggest year opener, Ram Charan has broken three major records at the box office, with the Hindi version of Game Changer earning 8.64 crore on day 1.

Higher Than Last Sankranti Release

Ram Charan’s surpassed all the Sankranti releases of last year in Hindi. The S Shankar film earned 301% higher than HanuMan’s Hindi version. The Hindi-dubbed Telugu film starring Teja Sajja earned 2.15 crore on the opening day. Apart from HanuMan, it earned 14.4 times more than Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which earned 0.60 crore, and 275% higher than Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas, which opened at 2.30 crore.

2nd Biggest Sankranti Opening In Last 10 Years

Game Changer is the second biggest Sankranti opening at the box office in the last 10 years. It has surpassed every single Hindi release except Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Check out the biggest Sankranti Openings in the last 10 years.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 15.10 crore Game Changer: 8.64 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 8.20 crore Tevar: 7.05 crore Wazir: 5.57 crore

Surpasses Ram Charan’s Last Solo Hindi Opening

The film earned 146% higher than Ram Charan’s last Hindi opening as the solo lead. He arrived in 2013 with Zanjeer, which opened at 3.5 crore.

