Ram Charan’s Game Changer has started its global journey on a decent note. In India alone, it has grossed over 60 crores, thus registering the biggest opening for a Sankranti release. Now, reports from overseas territories have started to come, and if we talk about the Middle East countries, the magnum opus has registered decent numbers at the box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Shankar, the political action thriller arrived in theatres yesterday. For a regular Friday release, it opened well, and now, with the festive season of Sankranti ahead, the film is ready to mint good moolah. In overseas markets, a fair performance is expected, and it will be interesting to see how the biggie maintains its hold with two Tollywood releases, Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, releasing in the next three days.

Coming to the day 1 collection in the Middle East countries, Game Changer earned $261K at the box office, which also includes the numbers from premieres. If we convert this into Indian rupees, it equals 2.24 crores. It’s a decent start, and over the weekend, a healthy sum is expected to come on board.

With $261K in the kitty, Game Changer has registered the ninth biggest opening for Tollywood in the Middle East. It remained below Jr NTR’s Devara, which earned $320K on day 1 (including premieres).

The list is topped by Baahubali 2, which opened at a huge $3.80 million (including premieres).

Top Tollywood openers in the Middle East:

Baahubali2 – $3.80 million

Saaho – $1.6 million

Pushpa 2 - $1.55 million

Salaar – $1.16 million

Kalki 2898 AD – $552K

RRR – $540K

Adipurush – $445K (no premieres)

(no premieres) Devara – $320K

Game Changer – $261K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

